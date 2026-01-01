Best weed dispensaries in Morton, Minnesota with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 1199
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECOff The Path Cannabis Dispensary1 dealPickup in under 30 mins1.7 mi awayPreorder until 11am CT
- RECFridley Dispensary93.4 mi awayClosed until 10am CT
This is by far the best dispensary I’ve visited. The staff is knowledgeable, welcoming, and genuinely cares about helping you find the right product. The store is clean, organized, and has a great selection of high-quality options. You can tell they take pride in what they do. Highly recommend to anyone looking for a top-tier experience.read full review
- RECLegacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup105.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
- Highnorth Dispensary - Hudson4 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.1 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
- MEDThe Dispensary2 dealsPickup114.6 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.