Dispensaries with senior discounts in Laughlin, Nevada
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- RECSLV19 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins72.0 mi awayOpen 24 hours
- RECThe Mint Cannabis - Paradise RdPickup in under 30 mins72.7 mi awayOpen 24 hours
The staff was very nice and willing to listen instead of tell! reasonable prices and if you're a first time shoppers and local you get 2 for one so shop wisely so you get the best bang for your buck! I will be returning to The Mint for my cannabis and cannabis related needs. In fact I'm going today to check out some 510's.read full review
- MED & RECDouble Eye7 dealsPickup in under 30 mins141.1 mi awayPreorder until 8am PT
Great place they are very generous. They have wonderful gift bags Great first time customer deals every Friday night they have free food for the first 30 people and a DJ that starts at seven. It’s always a great vibe at Double Eye wide selection of products! Come check it out. They’re having a great St. Patrick’s Day party. They told me they’re gonna have great goodie bags plus a T-shirt come by and check them out.read full review
- MED & RECCatalyst - Hemet13 dealsPickup167.0 mi awayClosed until 9am PT
- MED & RECAll Greens Dispensary8 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins168.2 mi awayPreorder until 7am MT
I love this place they are great at helping people find exactly what they’re looking for. Went in there today and learned that there’s a product to help people with skin cancer! Now I’ll be back to shop for my husband who’s got two different skin cancers. Their in house stuff is as good as the others. I myself suffer with Fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis, and use the caps to help with the excruciating discomfort and severe pain.read full review
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