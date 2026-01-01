Best weed dispensaries in Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin with authentic reviews
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7. Legacy Cannabis - WoodburyPickup34.7 mi awayPreorder until 10am CT
This is exactly what I envisioned a dispensary to be like. Very good and knowledgeable staff. Inviting atmosphere. Great product. I understand that the market is young and inventory and prices are still an issue, but they had good inventory. Prices were high as expected. But the product was outstanding. Can't wait for the prices to come more in-line with other states. I will definitely go back to Legacy, nice shop.read full review
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15. Lake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley44.2 mi awayClosed until 11am CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
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20. Hopkins DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins50.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am CT
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