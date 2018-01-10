Local Dale Day! Residents of Cottage Grove, Creswell, Curtain, Drain, Disstan Lorane and Yoncalla receive 15% off You can't double up on discounts. Shop limits apply.
20% off eights on top shelf flower.
20% off all Preroll singles.
Bring in 3 non perishable items and get 15% off your purchase! Food stays in Cottage Grove to feed local teens.
20% off mid-shelf eighths all day!
Come in and get a great deal on flower!
Bring a friend, to receive 10% off any purchase!
Bring in proof you served in the military and get 15% off your entire purchase every time you shop with us. We can make up a convenient card for you to use in the future if you only have a big envelope of papers. One discount a day allowed.
Get 15% off your entire purchase on your birthday! Show us your ID and get the deal ON your birthday. One discount allowed at a time.
Everyday we have one green light special strain per shelf which takes the price down a shelf.