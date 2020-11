Illinois Supply & Provisions is a vertically integrated cannabis company so have the means to produce seeds for medical marijuana patients but won't. I spoke to the mayor of Urbana and IDPH. They both told me dispensaries are private companies and can do what they want to do. It appears price fixing over the past 4 years has been occurring within the Illinois cannabis industry. It now appears the cannabis industry collectively has decided to not sell seeds. Please contact your representatives and share your experiences with them. The media reported political corruption by the republican party in the awarding of the licenses. Hopefully the Democrats correct this.