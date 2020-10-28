I like the set up of the store a lot, it’s a lot like the stores I have been to in Cali and Colorado! A lot of the employees were super knowledgable and able to help me find a couple new strains to try. I will be back!
This dispensary is full of A wonderful staff that really helped me out! The inside is SOOO cool! They have pipes and grinders and it’s super clean! Definitely would recommend!! Great product choices too- they also said they would get more stuff as they are open longer!!
Super friendly customer service and I loved the music they had playing! Made it feel very relaxed.