8g FSE Bucket for $90
Valid 11/28/2019 – 1/1/2020
11/29/2019 Get a 4g bucket of Botanico FSE processed by Green Dot Labs for only $50 before tax! or get 2 buckets for $90.
11/29/2019 Get a 4g bucket of Botanico FSE processed by Green Dot Labs for only $50 before tax! or get 2 buckets for $90.
$5/g Flower
Valid 8/13/2019
All bud is $5/gram at Botanico! Does not include tax. Choose from our large selection of quality strains!
Tax not included. While supplies last.
8gs for $96
Get 8gs of a variety of Wax and shatter for $96 before tax. Not valid with other offers and discounts. while supplies
15% off of ANY concentrate when you MAX OUT!!!
Buy 8g of any concentrates and get 15% off. Buy 4g of any concentrates and get 10% off.
Prices do not include tax. Not valid with other specials.
$5 Pre Rolls!
Valid 9/18/2019
Every day! Get a pre roll for $5 before tax, 3 joints for $12, or 5 for $18!
Not valid with other offers of discounts. While supplies last. Prices listed before tax.
Head Of Honey Sale (11/22-11/24)
HOH- all 4G Buckets ($40 off) 1G Honey Buckets ($40 before tax) 1g THCA Diamonds ($50 before tax) 1G Honey Bees ($35 before tax)
While supplies last. Not valid with other coupons or discounts. good 11/22-11/24.