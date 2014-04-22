socialfilter on July 17, 2019

I just discovered Botanico a couple of months ago because they have a special $5 grams. I like to have a variety on hand so I'd rather pick up 3-4 grams of different strains instead of an 1/8th of just one. They have a bunch of strains I've never heard of which can be interesting but I like to check them out & read reviews and most of them can't be found anywhere online so don't go in expecting any geno info or any info at all, actually. Most of the strains are labeled with very high thc content, the last one I got was djc? 36% thc? I just don't pay attention to the labels anymore and go by sight & smell. They only carry hybrids which is perfect for me and seems to be the trend these days anyway. The only negatives I can think of are some of the budtenders seem as if they'd rather be anywhere else but talking to you and have no more info on genetics etc. than anyone else. Maybe I'm just not "hip" enough for the Rhino district lol. I try to pick a female when I go in, they're alot friendlier and more knowledgeable imao. I also smoked a gram joint of strawberry cough from there once and didn't catch the slightest hint of a buzz but that was an anomaly. The Wedding Cake there is awesome and I'd recommend Shooting Star, Jabba OG, Magik, Cali flo, and Collins something or other ( I can't remember the rest of the name and it's nowhere online anyway ) Their Redheaded Stranger is also fantastic. All in all the atmosphere is clean and professional, and thier exotic strains are cool but the budtenders are hit & miss. Maybe that will change when they discontinue $5 grams and rid themselves of older, uncool, undesirables like me lol. Can't imagine what would happen if a homeless person walked in there