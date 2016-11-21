Aaron1709 on September 7, 2019

First time coming to this shop and I loved my wonderful experience. Lovely young lady named Jasmine welcomed me with a big smile and didn’t mind that I had a lot of questions. She helped me get all the things I was looking for and answered all my questions happily and now I know way more than before. Just moved to CA and can’t wait to be back to this shop again. Thank you again so much jasmine