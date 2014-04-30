Danyy on January 23, 2015

Buddy Boy Brands has many location so I associated them with being franchised or more interested in the money aspect vs actually providing good service. Well I was completely off. I visit the York and Umatilla location and absolutely love what they're about. Their prices are affordable and their bud is FIRE. They really hook it up wether you're a member or not. The budtenders are really chill and helpful. I know some people really go in there and ask tons of questions, but I don't so I can't speak on their knowledge. All in all I'm really happy with Buddy Boy Brands.