dispensary
Medical

Cannabist - Boston (Medical)

BostonMassachusetts
407.0 miles away

About this dispensary

Cannabist is the premier provider of alternative healthcare services and products for qualifying patients in the state of Massachusetts. We are on a mission to eliminate suffering one patient at a time through education and the responsible use of medical marijuana.

Leafly member since 2015

21 Milk St., Boston, MA
Call (617) 500-1375
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedical

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 3pm
monday
10am - 6pm
tuesday
10am - 6pm
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
11am - 3pm

647 Reviews of Cannabist - Boston (Medical)

4.6
Quality
4.7
Service
4.6
Atmosphere
