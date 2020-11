First I would like to say that I absolutely LOVE cherry city. I love all the budtenders and have remained a regular for over a year now. I actually hadent been in,in a while but i went back tonight and was so happy to meet the new budtender "Doc" he was an awesome guy who seemed really genuine and helped me find the perfect strain for me- hes a vet and he has a lot of knowlege on buds to help with pain/ PTSD/ and anxiety. He was really positive and I appreciated his honesty. I love all the workers here and they will treat you like family. Best weed- good prices- and great staff! Also,they do take debit which is really convenient! A+ - Em