We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Love cannabis?
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
1) A selected gram of flower or an edible for 1 cent with any purchase.
2) All orders over $300 receive a goodie bag for $1.
DAILY DEALS THIS WEEK ONLY!
Valid 3/2/2020 – 3/9/2020
Monday: $2 off Cheeba Chews
Tuesday: 10% off CBD Living
Wednesday: $5 off wax
Thursday: $3 off Habit sodas
Friday: $5 off Heavy Hitter Cartridges
Saturday: 20% off Flow Kana 1/8ths
Sunday: $2 off Kush Queen bath bombs
Medical Recommendation Discount
Valid 3/1/2020 – 1/1/2021
Receive your recommendation through coastal.mmjrecs.com in store and get a $25 discount toward any purchase in the store with a minimum order of $50.