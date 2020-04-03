212 products
*STAY SAFE. STAY WELL. FREE DELIVERY. CURBSIDE PICK UP*
Valid 3/24/2020 – 4/14/2020
To prioritize the health and well-being of our patients, customers, and staff we are now offering curbside pick up and encouraging free delivery. Free Delivery on us. Place your order by calling 269-222-4133 or order online at www.ccbydesign.com. Call us when you arrive and we will bring your order out to you. New Hours: Monday-Saturday 11am- 7pm
LI: Elmer's Glue Bulk
from Elmer's Glue - Bulk
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HLF: Sunshine Bulk
from HLF
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
North: Sundae Driver Bulk
from North Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fluresh: Star Tonic Bulk
from Fluresh
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Gello Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Emerald Syrup Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HLF: Silver Mountain Bulk
from VB Chesaning LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: G25 Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Powdered Donuts Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HLF: OG Kush Bulk
from VB Chesaning LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Wedding Punch Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
PG: Boss OG Bulk
from Pure Green
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HLF: Do-Si-Dos Bulk
from VB Chesaning LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Comco: Orange Sherbet Bulk
from Comco LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Blueberry 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Choice: THC Distillate Dart 1g
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Frosted Cherry Cookies Trial
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
HLF: Sugar Strawberry Guava #3
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Element: Live Badder Cookies N' Chem 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Choice: Live Resin Tropicana Cookies 1g
from Choice
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
HLF: Sugar Strawberry Guava #7
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Galactic Meds: 1000mg CBD Tincture
from Galactic Meds
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Galactic Meds: 1:1 Tincture
from Galactic Meds
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
HLF: Lunar Dust ABB 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
HLF: Lunar Dust Strawberry Guava #3 1g
from High Life Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Cannalicious: Dart Gin & Juice 1g
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Cannalicious: Dart Nanaberry 1g
from Cannalicious
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Blueberry .5g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Frosted Cherry Cookies 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Mint Milano Trial
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Mint Milano 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Frosted Cherry Cookies .5g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Blueberry Trial
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Dab Tabs: Mint Milano .5g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Element: Live Resin Animal Cookies 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Element: THCA Gorilla Cookies 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$90each
In-store only
Element: Live Resin Mix Tape 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Element: Live Resin Cherry Girl 1g
from Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
North: Crumble 9lb Hammer 1g
from North Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Redbud: Purified RSO Syringe 1g
from RedBud Roots
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
123456