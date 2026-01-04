Shop STIIIZY at Curaleaf - Central
About this dispensary
Curaleaf - Central
Curaleaf Central Dispensary located in Phoenix is dedicated to providing premium, safe and reliable recreational cannabis and Medical products to our customers. Our wide selection of CBD & THC offerings include flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape cartridges, gummies, concentrates, capsules, edibles, and more offered by brands including Select. Our products are cultivated and produced with the highest standards. For access to the best cannabis deals, visit one of our cannabis stores, or shop online to pre-order. Curaleaf is here to support all of your cannabis needs.ds. At Curaleaf, customers get the best value for their money. We have an ATM ($2.50 SERVICE FEE) in our lobbies for your convenience. MILITARY DISCOUNT: Curaleaf proudly supports our troops with a 20% discount* for veteran patients! *Non-sale items only. Cannot be combined with other sales, discounts, or offers. Curaleaf Central is open Monday thru Sunday from 8am to 10pm. Curaleaf is now Offering Med and REC Delivery for all Arizona customers 21+ Visit our Website for the new options and offerings.
- 3333 S Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
- call 480-739-0366
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4354
- debit cardcash
- License 000000107DCFT00824215
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountDeliveryAZ licensed