Follow up review: went in early morning to see if they would honor the deal I ordered night before in which they had they just didn’t want to go back and get it so they said sorry come back tomorrow and I said will it be same deal the lady said yea probably so, so the manager tells me no they can’t honor it, I explained everything to her and she was not hearing nothing, the lady was bagging online orders I’m like why couldn’t you bag mine last night she said well we only had two people doing orders, but there was more than two workers in there and goes to say we are doing the best we can , I’m like well I only see one doing it now . Thx for giving me the run around and being lied to. Why all the excuses On 420, come on guys do better !