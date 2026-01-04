Ratings and reviews of Curaleaf - Central
(2943 reviews)
4.7
Quality
4.7
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
2........8
January 4, 2026
Verified Shopper
I love coming in but yeah i agree about updating ur products
J........5
September 13, 2025
Verified Shopper
Love the vibes at this location and staff is super nice. would highly recommend!
F........8
April 20, 2025
Verified Shopper
Follow up review: went in early morning to see if they would honor the deal I ordered night before in which they had they just didn’t want to go back and get it so they said sorry come back tomorrow and I said will it be same deal the lady said yea probably so, so the manager tells me no they can’t honor it, I explained everything to her and she was not hearing nothing, the lady was bagging online orders I’m like why couldn’t you bag mine last night she said well we only had two people doing orders, but there was more than two workers in there and goes to say we are doing the best we can , I’m like well I only see one doing it now . Thx for giving me the run around and being lied to. Why all the excuses On 420, come on guys do better !
L........0
September 22, 2025
Verified Shopper
is fast easy and friendly environment
a........4
August 29, 2025
Verified Shopper
Horrible place, the parking lot is not flat and needs to be paved. Putting an online order is a JOKE because you have to wait in line with all the walk-ins whom get seen first. Not well organized at all. Weed is dry and not worth the money especially the "Cannabis with Confidence" brand by Curaleaf. Its absolutely garbage cannabis. Threw away 14G in the trash, that's how bad it is. Should not be able to sell trash cannabis to customers.
R........r
August 1, 2025
Verified Shopper
The leprechaun looking manager is the worst customer service....offers no solution just kicks you out when you call him out. Tell me this..whose fault is it if there is no consistency in policy at a business?... Whoever has the title of manager in it. Whether it is assistant or not you are responsible for the consistency at your business if you are a manager. Why would you want an idiot running your multi million/billion dollar business at the ground level. Imagine how much money you would make if you hired people that other people like.
a........m
2 days ago
Good vibe, Cool people, budtenders know their profession (:
n........8
November 7, 2025
The people there make this place good looking out , love the vibe, the deals ,the budtenders are the best,.my dream job I would love to work with all of them
S........e
April 17, 2025
Verified Shopper
Quick and convenient and good deals thank God the road work is over
S........3
December 14, 2025
Best place for deal
t........a
December 21, 2025
Be careful shopping here. Check your item before you leave. Somebody in that store taking weed out of the container of some products. I just bought an eighth yesterday, and my s*** was already open. It only had one nug up in there. Compared with the seconds eighth i got with it and and huge difference. That's why always check your stuff before leaving here. Lucky I was in a hurry!
L........0
March 18, 2025
Verified Shopper
my favorite place to be :)
m........s
January 10, 2025
Verified Shopper
I love this place on central. its the only place I come to now.
i........2
September 26, 2025
The fast and friendly service
H........5
May 1, 2025
Seemed ok when I walked normal first time 60%discount of normal price items this in the only one in Gainesville BTW but yes got two concentrates and a cart but also said I wanted flower didn't give me the flower called up told me they could just discount it like I still had to pay spent 80 dollars on 3 things when it was supposed to be discounted after 80 dollars you do the math and then the cart doesn't even work on my battery and they were all talking about about trulieve when I'm more of a trulieve customer I was trying it out YEA IM NOT GOING BACK bunch of nonsense was more accurate
c........3
July 20, 2024
There was a mistake made, Called and they were more than happy to assist me with the issue. Tom the Manager was quick to respond, call me back and hooked me up. Curaleaf on Central is Bomb. Iris assisted me as well greeting me happily and kind to help me, I'll go back.
A........e
May 3, 2025
Everything here is awsome!! The workers are helpful and knowledgeable.. Great budz great employees great place!!!
a........2
April 27, 2025
If you haven’t tried curaleaf u tripping! Some of the best bud in town.
A........g
June 23, 2024
Verified Shopper
Great place for me coming get my goodies.Been coming since it opened on central. This place has some of the best deals in town & build up points quick.
c........2
March 18, 2025
I love the customer service and the low prices Also the loyalty rewards program is lit
j........t
April 25, 2024
Verified Shopper
Everyone here is so nice and helpful. They are always having great sales and I love the points that give you money back.
K........5
September 10, 2024
Verified Shopper
They do not honor lefly prices had to pay extra
m........7
June 4, 2024
Verified Shopper
Good vibes
j........8
December 6, 2024
Best prices and Bud in the valley!! Budtenders are very friendly and knowledgeable! My favorite dispensary!!!