chubb_oh
MOST EXPENSIVE FOR THE LEAST AMOUNT AND LOWER QUALITY PRODUCT. GUESSING CAUSE ITS DOWNTOWN? They sell bunk weed and they use vials to show it as if it is some premium experience. They have so so product in general. Prices are near double of what other shop sell the same product and brands for! No joke!
Hey Chubb_oh, We are really sorry that you felt that way. We do our best to keep a variety of low price and good quality product, and we are always looking for ways to improve. We would love to know what products you felt were over priced so we can look into it. Please send an email to manager@thediamondcannabis.com Thank you in advance for your time.