TahoeandTerpenes on September 6, 2017

I had Chelsea as my budtender and she was really nice and knowledgable about terpenes and cannabinoids which was awesome because I've noticed not a lot of budtenders in bend knew about them. The shop itself is not a bad set-up. It seems like they were in the middle of remodeling or something but it didn't really get in the way. This was one of the few shops that i actually had to wait, it wasn't very long and maybe it was the time of day. The flower was nice and fresh and they had a good selection of concentrates and edibles. Overall not to shabby!