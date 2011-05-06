K-bob_PNW_Fisherman
Horrible experience. Worst customer service in time.
4.2
10 reviews
Well informed budtenders, excellent and diverse product, best prices in town! Veterans get a ten percent discount! There’s no good reason not to make this your first choice dispensary in Deschutes county!
Best COST and quality for medical concentrates.! In all of Bend. REALLY! Check it out for yourself!
I love this dispensary! When first walking in its a very impressive very classy place set up different than most that I've been to. The product is consistently good quality and the staff is friendly and helpful stop by you won't regret it!
It's great!
Great place you can tell they care about their marijuana. Decently knowledgeable. I like how there bud is layed out. Easy to see everything. Decent prices if you know what your looking for.
I had Chelsea as my budtender and she was really nice and knowledgable about terpenes and cannabinoids which was awesome because I've noticed not a lot of budtenders in bend knew about them. The shop itself is not a bad set-up. It seems like they were in the middle of remodeling or something but it didn't really get in the way. This was one of the few shops that i actually had to wait, it wasn't very long and maybe it was the time of day. The flower was nice and fresh and they had a good selection of concentrates and edibles. Overall not to shabby!
This dispensary is nice, the staff are usually friendly and energetic, but a couple of times we went in the budtender was not very friendly. We will still come here when we see a good deal. The product is good, and they have a nice variety of product. Sometimes the flower is a little dry but that's to be a bit expected what with opening the jars constantly for people.
Front and center loved this place up and staff was very friendly. Will visit again in the near future for sure.
I'm shopping here less and less as time goes on. It used to be my favorite place but has gone downhill lately. I came in because of pricing on their website but the price was higher when I got there. I doubt if I will continue to purchase here after my last experience.