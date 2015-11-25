TOPDOG1a
NOT RECOMMENDED...Greedy parasites charging extortion prices. The worst and most vile of unethical and immoral creatures. If there is a hell it was made for these persons.
As a first time patient this place was amazing with a very friendly staff! Thanks for making it such a comfortable experience y’all!!
Friendly budtenders! The product is laid out for easy browsing.
I recently switched dispensaries. I started out at D33 but soon changed, I felt the selection and consistency of the selection wasn't there. My new dispensary has probably 10 times the selection across all the types of offerings. When I go back more times than not what I'm looking for is there. It's very consistent. The list of daily specials is vast and the discount is significant. They also offer a customer appreciation discount earned for every $500 spent.
No selection at all and no pricing on their menu I won’t go to this dispensary
The staff are all very friendly and knowledgeable. They helped me apply for my MMJ card, and by the next day I had my temporary card and could start shopping. Everything there is top quality, and the shop is sunny and quiet, very clean and calm feeling. The staff has good advice and recommendations for relief from different symptoms, and seem happy to share their knowledge. And they have free gram joints for new patients.
Love the atmosphere!
Very impressive!
This place is amazing the service is great people are so friendly and very knowledgeable
Inconsistent product line. When you find something that works, and go back to get it again, they don’t have it.