Dave60618 on August 22, 2019

I recently switched dispensaries. I started out at D33 but soon changed, I felt the selection and consistency of the selection wasn't there. My new dispensary has probably 10 times the selection across all the types of offerings. When I go back more times than not what I'm looking for is there. It's very consistent. The list of daily specials is vast and the discount is significant. They also offer a customer appreciation discount earned for every $500 spent.