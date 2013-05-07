MONDAYS: BOGO on Premium Earthvapes and $6 Pre Rolls (select strains) • TUESDAYS: All Strains $10/gram WEDNESDAYS: $100 Pre-Packaged Ounces (select strains) • THURSDAYS: 20% off 2 or more Edibles and 25% off Global Xtracts CBD • FRIDAYS: Pick your own Daily Deal! (one per patient) • SATURDAYS: Earth Extracts Live Resins $15/half or $29/gram. All other brand Concentrates 20% when you buy 2, Earthgold buy 1 get 1 50% off • SUNDAYS: BOGO on Premium Earthvapes.
New patients receive a FREE GRAM OR a select 100mg edible on their first visit with any purchase OR buy one $19 pre-packaged eighth get one FREE. PLUS a coupon for a FREE PRE-ROLL on the second visit.
It's simple! Earn 1 point for every dollar spent • EVERY 500 points CAN BE REDEEMED FOR $16 IN STORE CREDIT on anything in the store.
$100 OUNCES pre-packaged on select strains!
$19 EIGHTHS pre-packaged select strains everyday. $25 premium eighths.
Buy one regular Earthvape 500mg or 800mg and get one free everyday
Excludes live resins. Live resins on special every Saturday!
1 gram pre-rolls (select strains)
Premium Pre-Packaged half ounces Everyday!