SpiritualPhoenix on November 8, 2017

So I called about some questions about cartridges and the manager Cali spent literally 20 minutes on the phone breaking down everything as accurately as he could. He expanded the explanations in helpful ways countless times and answered every single question I had and I had many. Separate from this experience I was in store recently and had a similar experience with a receptionist, and a budtender who helped me pick out flower for my needs. She was very helpful. I look forward to trying some cartridges soon. Thanks for the amazing customer service and a special shout out to Cali for the knowledge and endless patience.