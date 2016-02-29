RastheGOD
Can’t wait till they Open
4.3
10 reviews
No loss. Good riddance. Now hopefully they can fill the retail space with a company worth our time~
I was going to purchase an oz of their ssbm and of course they sold out. that figures. they run a sale then run out of all the things on sale in hopes that you buy something else for Full Price. gotta love it.... won't be back.
Instead of a few gimmicky discounts why don't you just charge reasonable prices? I only live a couple of blocks from Serra but their prices are so astronomical that I can't shop there. Literally almost anywhere you go will be 30% to 50% lower in price than Serra. Skip this place.
So I called about some questions about cartridges and the manager Cali spent literally 20 minutes on the phone breaking down everything as accurately as he could. He expanded the explanations in helpful ways countless times and answered every single question I had and I had many. Separate from this experience I was in store recently and had a similar experience with a receptionist, and a budtender who helped me pick out flower for my needs. She was very helpful. I look forward to trying some cartridges soon. Thanks for the amazing customer service and a special shout out to Cali for the knowledge and endless patience.
We love hearing stories like this! Thanks for the thoughtful review, SpiritualPhoenix! Cali is fantastic.
This place is like a weed museum! Not only is their display beautiful, but what they're displaying is some of the highest quality flower I've seen in town, and the staff was very welcoming. I bought a $6 dollar gram that looked like something I payed $14 for at another dispensary. They're concentrates are a bit spendy, but other than that this is my new #1 spot.
Thanks so much for leaving this thoughtful review. We're excited we'll be seeing you back!
Wow, this dispensary is beautiful. Their flower selection is top-notch and always look forward to seeing what new products they have in stock. Never an issue with parking, either.
Sara, thank you so much for taking the time to review us! We're so happy that you enjoyed your visit to our shop.
I'm floored by the awesome customer care from the female staff. Gents, step it up!
Thank you for your review, Neen4r. We'll try to get our gents to step it up. But I supposed the old saying is still true: girls rule and boys drool! <3
Beautiful spot super knowledgeable staff. The flower quality is amazing! Definitely ahead of the curve!
We're glad you enjoyed our spot! Thank you for reviewing us.
Very high in price.
Hi ssockhead, thank you for your rating! We try to price along with the market and offer things at all levels, so we're competitive with other shops. I'll pass on your feedback to our buying team to make sure we stay true to this goal.