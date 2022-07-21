Embarc is a modern cannabis retailer dedicated to community, culture, and education. We thoughtfully curate products throughout the State to meet the needs of all consumer types, price points, and desired effects. We dedicate 50% of our shelf space to promote inclusion and diversity within the industry, never compromise on quality, and always carry brands that share similar values. Our shopping experience provides a familiar way for you to freely explore our locally-sourced product selection. To us, learning about and shopping for cannabis should be approachable, and that’s our mission in everything we do. Whether you’re a long-time consumer or just starting your journey, our friendly Guides are here to help you navigate the world of cannabis and find products that are right for you. With 1% of all sales donated back to the community, when you shop at Embarc you’re directly supporting the community you call home.