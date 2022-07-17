They just opened so they still have to work out the kinks. Nothing major but when you have been to storefronts in Seattle & S.F. you get spoiled. Great products if you know what you are looking for. Staff is friendly & prices very some high some low. If you know what you like they have it. Tax is a lil high like I am out of state not local. Overall first impression, 4 out of 5.
