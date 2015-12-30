rkim2007
Good stuff... free pen and case! I got three discounts today. Veterans Day, disability and online 10% discount! Thank you for allowing me to take full advantage. I now have a 5 dollar coupon from their loyalty program just from purchasing a large forte vape cartridge today. Etain tops Medmen and verilife as far as cartridges go. The oil looks more solid, and better quality than the 20:1s's from Verilife. Verilife is watery. Medmens is just way to skimpy. Even the Etain pen is better quality. Etain is special. I will be going here from now on... I should've known this was better than veriflife and MedMen... its all about the effect. And forte does the job. These guys school you on vaping properly and its a good thing to know, so you don't waste your precious oil. Forte Vapes are worth the price after using medmens and verilifes vapes all month. Love the corny logo... lol. The free case is lovely.