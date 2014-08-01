PinknFluffy on December 1, 2019

I was recommended the beach wedding by higher minds horticulture after I was looking for Tropicanna cookies and they were out of stock. Beach wedding is a cross of wedding cake and Tropicanna cookies they said. It has similarities in its flavor and I am very pleased!!! Thank you so much for that strain recommendation!! It’s great when a shop can help you find what you’re looking for!!! Its scent reminds me of some kind of fancy beach resort soap or something which I LOVE lol!!! As far as a strain review.. What a well named strain!!