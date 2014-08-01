Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I was recommended the beach wedding by higher minds horticulture after I was looking for Tropicanna cookies and they were out of stock. Beach wedding is a cross of wedding cake and Tropicanna cookies they said. It has similarities in its flavor and I am very pleased!!! Thank you so much for that strain recommendation!! It’s great when a shop can help you find what you’re looking for!!!
Its scent reminds me of some kind of fancy beach resort soap or something which I LOVE lol!!! As far as a strain review.. What a well named strain!!
Sethlordylordylordy
on October 10, 2019
This is a true OG. Been coming here for years and they are still just as good as the day I first stepped in.
Saminealey
on August 23, 2019
Great quality
ihaxxx
on August 4, 2019
2nd review, been to a lot of dispensaries, but half the time I buy product it’s from Eugene OG. Greatest staff, good prices and good products
RoseCityVibez24
on August 1, 2019
Love them! Little out of the way and parking generally sucks but worth the trip.
ninetails
on July 24, 2019
I think this is overall the best shop in Eugene. There’s always something great to find and the service is exceptional.
GhostTownGrow
on July 18, 2019
They consistently have good herb at a decent price but I feel rushed when I come here. Service could be better. The girl with black hair is nice.
Stewy32
on July 11, 2019
These folks are the best. I can’t drive anymore, so the free delivery is a godsend and is very much appreciated. They also give me an old fart discount.
julia.likes.pot
on January 2, 2019
Very professional, helpful, knowledgable, and warm. Definitely a great place to go for your meds.
Dispensary said:
Thank you julia.likes.pot! Glad you like the 2019 vibes. We'll see you next time! Cheers!