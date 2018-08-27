marilynaa on December 6, 2019

I came three times with my boyfriend and got inside today! Worth all the waiting and back/forth trips. Of course there are waits, people 🙄 Plan ahead. We’re all adults here 🤣 This place must be spending thousands to keep their customers as comfortable as possible during the inevitable. Tents and heaters kept us pretty comfortable for December in MI. They don’t have to do any of that and we’d all still come 🤷🏻‍♀️. Every employee we interacted with was so genuinely friendly. Shout out to Jake who introduced himself and shared in the excitement of our first recreational experience! Wish I could remember the woman’s name who helped us inside. Both of your recommendations were 👌🏻Glad we’re close to this place. Quality flower. Excited to try the gummies! Please keep doing what you’re doing!