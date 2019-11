a7x_syn_gates on October 4, 2019

absolutely love the atmosphere and overall aesthetic of green med. it has a very welcoming vibe and all of the budtenders are out of this world great people! Their super friendly and very knowledgeable on everything the sell, down to a science. Being just up the street from where I live, I'll visit just about everyday just to get a gram of flower and see all the great people working there. they have a great point reward system and you'll always get your moneys worth shopping here. would absolutely recommend if you love great flower, especially tasty edibles, your concentrate, Cartridge, and miscellaneous thc/cbd products, and being welcomed in and guided by a wonderful staff who will always take care of you!