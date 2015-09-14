It was my first time in and everything was great. The receptionist was nice and attentive, my bud tender was knowledgeable and helpful, the lead was quick to help the bud tender when needed & even the security was pleasant to interact with. I took advantage of all the deals they had available to me. I appreciate that they still offer BOGO for the FTP deal. It seemed like I came either to late or to early but I’ll have to try the Willies reserve pre rolls next time :) thank y’all for making it feel like home.