Was a customer for a few years must have spent over 10 k with them at least. I got into a bad car wreck and broke some bones and had no weed too smoke after leaving the hospital. Went to get some meds and these guys charged me 80 dollars for an 8th. And the whole time were asking me about my broken bones and one guy was even laughing and smiling about the whole ordeal. Then I post a review on Yelp.. and the owner gives a super poor response with no results and totally unrelated matter. . Will not ever go back after spending so much of my hard earned money here . Staff is different. Ownership is def difrent. Definitely not a place u Wana go.