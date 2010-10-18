They are very rude. I’ve heard this from other people as well I won’t spend my money there.

Dispensary said:

Thank you for your opinion. Not sure who was rude to you but if you look through the 45 other reviews you will see that your review is not consistent with the others. We would love to have an opportunity to redeem ourselves if you are willing to give us a shot but no hurt feelings if you you are set in your decisions. Peace & Love