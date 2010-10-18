Shulerboy28
They have awesome strans and the people are very nice
4.3
10 reviews
I have been a returning customer for months now. Herbs4you always has great quality, prices and friendly staff. Nate has always been a great help at explaining different products and putting a smile on my face.
Thank you so much for the KIND review. Hope to see you back real soon.
Awesome service as soon as I walked in...Budtender was honest and helpful. She was also very knowledgeable of the products that were in stock. She basically prescribed me the perfect flowers to fight toothaches. Can't remember her name though. She was short and I think she was Latin American. Besides that she was awesome...
Thank you so much for the great review. We look forward to seeing you again soon!
They are very rude. I’ve heard this from other people as well I won’t spend my money there.
Thank you for your opinion. Not sure who was rude to you but if you look through the 45 other reviews you will see that your review is not consistent with the others. We would love to have an opportunity to redeem ourselves if you are willing to give us a shot but no hurt feelings if you you are set in your decisions. Peace & Love
My budtender was super sweet and helpful! The bud quality is great and I'm impressed for my first time trying moon rocks :) thanks for a good time in Denver!
Glad you had a great time in Denver and letting us be a part of it. We hope to see you back next time you're in town. Cheers!
The strains are awesome. The best place I've been to. The staff is always nice. Try the grand dad purp.
Thanks for taking the time to do a nice review for us. Come back and see us soon!
Great place to shop. Deals always. Great location to find. Staff is awesome.
We appreciate the nice review. See you again Soon!
The deals are super nice. From the penny pre rolls to the shake. The staff is laid back. The environment is laid back too.
Thanks for frequenting our dispensary. We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Best place to shop. Always deals. Always
We ALWAYS love seeing you here :)
GREAT PLACE TO SHOP (reserved parking around back)! Lots of reasons to shop at Herbs4You! Yan and the crew are quite knowledgeable and incredibly helpful! They carry a nice variety of products here and the pricing is pretty amazing! This shop offers an exceptional cannabis shopping experience. PUREVIBE highly recommends Herbs4You!
Thanks for the shout out hope you are doing well