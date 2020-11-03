CURBSIDE Hours: 9am - 9pm Daily Delivery Hours: 8am - 8pm Daily *CASH ONLY* ***FIRST TIME PATIENTS: ** First Time Patients receive 30% off their entire order excluding any in-store special/electronic dab rigs. *NOT valid if you've been a patient at Metro Meds previously* Welcome to JARS Cannabis - Metrocenter. We are Proud to be one of Arizona’s premier state-licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. We offer the premier experience for our patients through care, education, honesty and transparency in a clean and professional environment. We offer only the highest quality medication for our patients, with a wide selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and CBD products for patients and their animals. Our Pricing is unmatched and our Customer Service is top notch! Stop by and check us out. We are located right across from Metro Center Mall off I-17 and Peoria! *Pricing does not includes tax, but tax is required on all rewards items* You can receive two prerolls for reviews per month (on two separate platforms), but a $5 purchase is required to receive it! Senior eligibility begins at 65 years of age.