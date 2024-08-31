JARS Cannabis - 16th St.
Logo for JARS Cannabis - 16th St.
dispensary
Recreational

JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

Leafly List Winner
Denver, CO
1463.3 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
560 products | Last updated:

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Weed deals

Shop all weed deals

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Concentrate

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edible

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridge

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-roll

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topical

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessory

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

Euflora 16th St Mall boasts a large 6,000 square foot retail location and is the only dispensary located on the 16 St Mall Only a short distance from many Downtown Denver Hotels, the Denver Convention Center, and Denver Union Station. Euflora is proud to be in such an exclusive space surrounded by many internationally known restaurants and an eclectic collection of bars, nightlife, and live music, along with major retail brand stores and many locally owned small businesses. Come browse our products and talk to our highly educated staff about your cannabis needs. Greenhouse grown craft cannabis, edibles & concentrates made with heart. (21+) www.eufloracolorado.com

Leafly member since 2014

Followers: 355
401 16th St, Denver, CO
Send a message
Call 303-534-6255
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDelivery

leafly list awards

  • 2024 Leafly List Winner

Hours and Info (MT)

sunday
9am - 9:45pm
monday
9am - 9:45pm
tuesday
9am - 9:45pm
wednesday
9am - 9:45pm
thursday
9am - 9:45pm
friday
9am - 9:45pm
saturday
9am - 9:45pm

Photos of JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

Promotions at JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

54 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - 16th St.

3.7
Quality
3.4
Service
3.8
Atmosphere
write a review
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.