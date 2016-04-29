I wish this site would allow for no stars. I was a good customer, but I stopped buying weed there awhile ago because they were out of stock and what they had was dry like it had been around for a year, and way overpriced. But I went there to buy a vaporizer, and it ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back. The staff showed me a $280 vaporizer called Pax, and suggested it was the best one you could buy so I bought it based on their recommendation - $320 with tax. Turns out at least the one I had did not work as advertised no matter what I tried, so I went to return it. They wouldn't take a return, or even a store credit. Instead, the snobby little condescending jerks at the front counter suggested I just wasn't using it right and that I could take send it back to the manufacturer. Well, I don't know if it just didn't work right, but I told them if it's that damned complicated, I don't want it. The staff then turned rude when I asked if I could get a store credit. Nope. Could I exchange it for something else? Nope. In fact, one of the jerks said "It's right there on the receipt, no returns, all sales are final." Thanks, Einstein, but I already bought it. It would be helpful to know that before I bought it, and there are no signs in the store stating this policy. So now I'm stuck with a piece of junk, $320 lighter and had to deal with some of the biggest jerks in customer service I've ever dealt with. They'll take your money with a smile no problem though. Hope they're happy, because it's the last dime I'll ever give them. I will NEVER return, and since there are so many better options out there in terms of dispensaries, I suggest you go elsewhere. Here's a lesson in customer service - make your customers happy, because even if they're not right, they are. I'm in customer service, we bend over backwards to make sure our customers are happy no matter what. Why? Because then you have repeat business. You got your $320 out of me, but you could have had thousands as I am a VERY good customer for businesses that earn it. If the jerks at the front desk are any indication of who they are as a company, they don't really care. Good thing about Colorado, is there are plenty of other places that do. Spend your money there.