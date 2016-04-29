dispensary
s........0
April 29, 2016
They have a policy about what direction the ID faces. My wife, who cannot drive for medical reasons, has a state issued ID. They would not let her in. This seems discriminatory. I left with my wife out of courtesy to her. I returned later without her. I liked the set up with the iPad giving the pertinent information about each bud. However, I couldn't seem to get any help. When I did get help, she seemed bothered, so I just left. I received better service elsewhere. The prices were higher than competition. They had some nice choices, so I rated that a 4.
F........t
October 27, 2016
WAY over priced! A 250 mg disposable oil pen refill that only lasts about 4 days costs $50. It's $72 if you buy the "craft strains". What kind of bullshit is this? We're not stupid. We know what weed costs. We know how to make the same products you are selling. It's not magic. It's a plant. And CO2 extraction does not take something that SHOULD be $200 per ounce and magically turn it into something that's equivalents to $2304 per ounce. Corporate greed will send us back to our old delivery method. Congrats! You've given my business to your competition.
f........3
April 19, 2016
Ridiculous ID policy that managed to reject 2 current, valid, state issued IDs.
M........7
June 13, 2017
Great location and atmosphere. Terrible service though.. I was in there 2 days ago (Sunday) around noon and was helped by a young lady who incredibly rude and condescending. Shortly after I convinced my wife and 2 friends to leave and buy somewhere else.
D........1
August 11, 2017
LAME! "Sold out" sign on majority of edibles. Hardly any indicas or sativas, pretty much all hybrids. If you want a tourist trap Rec shop, go here! Prices were high for such a limited selection. I walked out empty handed, taking my cash somewhere that is better stocked.
S........g
June 1, 2016
I wish this site would allow for no stars. I was a good customer, but I stopped buying weed there awhile ago because they were out of stock and what they had was dry like it had been around for a year, and way overpriced. But I went there to buy a vaporizer, and it ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back. The staff showed me a $280 vaporizer called Pax, and suggested it was the best one you could buy so I bought it based on their recommendation - $320 with tax. Turns out at least the one I had did not work as advertised no matter what I tried, so I went to return it. They wouldn't take a return, or even a store credit. Instead, the snobby little condescending jerks at the front counter suggested I just wasn't using it right and that I could take send it back to the manufacturer. Well, I don't know if it just didn't work right, but I told them if it's that damned complicated, I don't want it. The staff then turned rude when I asked if I could get a store credit. Nope. Could I exchange it for something else? Nope. In fact, one of the jerks said "It's right there on the receipt, no returns, all sales are final." Thanks, Einstein, but I already bought it. It would be helpful to know that before I bought it, and there are no signs in the store stating this policy. So now I'm stuck with a piece of junk, $320 lighter and had to deal with some of the biggest jerks in customer service I've ever dealt with. They'll take your money with a smile no problem though. Hope they're happy, because it's the last dime I'll ever give them. I will NEVER return, and since there are so many better options out there in terms of dispensaries, I suggest you go elsewhere. Here's a lesson in customer service - make your customers happy, because even if they're not right, they are. I'm in customer service, we bend over backwards to make sure our customers are happy no matter what. Why? Because then you have repeat business. You got your $320 out of me, but you could have had thousands as I am a VERY good customer for businesses that earn it. If the jerks at the front desk are any indication of who they are as a company, they don't really care. Good thing about Colorado, is there are plenty of other places that do. Spend your money there.
d........i
September 10, 2014
Convenient location but most expensive I've come across.
j........0
December 23, 2020
This is the worst dispensary I've ever been to. I just cant believe how many things were wrong with this establishment. Great location, sure, thats the only positive here. Terribly expensive prices, the marijuana was of terrible and extremely low quality and finally the most rude "budtender" I've ever talked with in my entire life. Turns out she is a manager. I understand that times are tough right now, but you don't have to be so rude and condescending to someone asking simple questions. This is a tourist dispensary, I am a tourist, I know nothing about pot. The security guard was more helpful than the staff. I came here six months ago with a VERY different and way better experience, that I was hoping for again. I wanted to impress my fellow businessmen friends with how knowledgable and cool sully was about the company's products. When I came back recently I was met with complete hostile and utter ugly energy. DO NOT SHOP HERE, EVER. THERE ARE WAY BETTER DISPENSARY'S WITH WAY NICER BUDTENDERS LESS THAN A MILE AWAY. DO NOT GIVE THEM YOUR MONEY.
S........h
July 13, 2016
Long lines and terrible management. I went there for an OpenVape promotion after calling and confirming stock. When I got there they could not access the product. They tried the manager but no answer. Having driven across town I next tried the other location. There after 30 minutes of waiting and the clerk preparing the order, the manager comes over and says there is a 1400mg limit on concentrate sales. God knows where he pulled this out because it is now 28g and soon to be 8g on October 1st. He calls his boss and then comes back and perhaps because he was wrong he says "It doesn't matter what the law says because I am sticking to the 1400mg." This rendered the "Unlimited" OpenVape cartridge deal unusable as he proposed to sell me just 3 420mg carts. Not sure how buy one get one free works with three. Anyway, I walked out instead. I learned my lesson but wasted 1.5 hours between the two stores. Of course there is also the problem of their setup which leads to dreadfully long lines. No thanks, not when there are better options who don't allow their stores to be run by guys who make up the rules as they go.
A........n
April 24, 2018
This place is just shoveling money, don't expect anything like customer service, or even politeness. There are plenty of other dispensaries nearby, they will all treat you with basic decency. I'd bet good money they've paid for most of the positive reviews here and elsewhere. It's like a dispensary with the ambiance of a really crappy head shop. The manager was quite condescending (like a crappy headshop), bought an O-pen cartomizer which was defective, they exchanged it after some grumbling...for another defective carto, which they refused to exchange. The reason it really bothered me is that O-pen has a "no questions asked" return policy (likely to save that quality control money without rubbing people the wrong way) so it wouldn't have put the guy out in any way not to be a jerk about it, he just felt it necessary I guess. Spending $80 on a useless piece of glass and metal was frustrating, but being hassled about it was infuriating.
P........n
February 25, 2018
Expensive and poor quality bud. I've carried more genetics out of Euflora than any other dispensary in Denver, seed in the flower. Overdried and stripped of tricomes, Euflora's flower is stepped on hard. Quality cannabis is perfected by the love and care of master grower, but means nothing if the product is mishandled during and after the cure. Weed isn't supposed to be a byproduct of weed...
n........e
October 22, 2017
Very crowded. Looked like they set this store up using tables and counters they found at random garage sales. Extremely understaffed. - probably 15+ customers to each employee. When looking at flower, potencies of 13-24% were labeled as “very high THC” but from what I have witnessed, that’s merely an average potency amongst the industry and by no means considered a “very high”. Was in the store for 15 min and wasn’t greeted once. Ended up not purchasing anything and walking out.
l........s
March 14, 2015
I'm extremely pleased with Euflora near Southland's in Aurora, CO. Everyone is friendly and knowledgeable and willing to help.
B........r
July 29, 2019
Becky and Markie are Very Rude joints different price every time and inventory sucks and is not accurate yet they want you pay the same price for the wrong product. STAY AWAY NATIVE ROOTS BETTER
W........8
January 1, 2018
Super cool location. A little pricy but it's downtown Denver. Got a couple pre rolls that were awesome. Didn't have a couple thing but with the holiday I didn't mind. Plan on coming back soon.
O........n
May 14, 2018
Good selection. Nice ambience. However the service was ridiculously slow.
l........l
October 20, 2014
Friendly and helpful staff. Super clean establishment. Large variety! Recreational, too. Love this place! 😊
d........e
November 22, 2017
Great location along the 16th Street Mall, and good selection of mostly mainstay strains. I like the setup, I could see why its being compared to an Apple Store, with a tablet setup for each strain with some info about it, at least you're not too dependent on budtenders. It's nice to browse around and you won't feel like being rushed. I just don't like the pricing, but hey its downtown.
b........1
January 23, 2018
Nice selection, friendly staff, and great prices!!!
A........v
December 4, 2014
Went in for the 1st time yesterday. Loved this store! The variety that you can choose from! This place is awesome! Already told my friends about this store!
D........s
October 6, 2014
I was 'sold' on this dispensary by a friend who talked it up to be the crème-of-the-crop, so I came in with expectations.... which were not met. The location has a hidden-in-the-basement feel that lends a dirty feeling to an otherwise clean room. The security is friendly but the staff seemed uninterested in discussing which product meets medical needs, more interested in which will get you blitzed. They had an almost non-existent selection of overpriced concentrates. They depend 100% on leafly for strain information.
m........5
May 15, 2015
This is a departure from the traditional, 'go up to a counter and consult the budtender' experience, in lieu of a streamlined self-directed exploratory process. The likening of Euflora to an 'apple store of weed' is a very apt description, except they did end up saving a lot of money by using Samsung tablets, and HP computers, vs the comparable Apple devices. But the self-directed effect is still quite unique in my experiences so far. Their flower is almost always top notch, however I did find over 20 seeds in one purchase of Blockhead, so there are a few lower-quality buds in stock, somewhat randomly. Their Ultra Sonja and LA Confidential have been some of the best strains tried so far, and for downtown dispensaries, their selection is one of the largest. They have had a number of other wonderful choices in stock, but they do end up rotating out after a while. Finally, their staff is wonderfully friendly and helpful, if in case you actually have more questions than the product literature can assist with. Protip: bring your passport if you do not want your ID scanned or kept up front at the security desk in a binder with card slots as pages.
m........0
December 11, 2014
I visited Euflora back when it first opened and was very impressed by the staff, the products, and the setup of the store. I loved having the digital scanner and the tablets displaying the strain information. As a customer, I felt much less rushed and more enticed to educate myself about what I was buying. Overall great store, good selection of products, and helpful and friendly staff!
L........5
July 31, 2016
I shopped at the Aurora location on Buckley just South of Quincy. Very interesting take on a dispensary and I love it being new to marijuana and wanting to explore all of the different options available without monopolizing a bud tender's time. The bad comes into play when you are actually ready to speak to a bud tender and ask questions. There were 2 people working the counter and waiting on the line of customers plus a security guard. When I had questions, I had to stand in line to get them answered, then go back to shopping only to repeat the line again the next time I had a question. The bud tenders also weren't very knowledgeable. Great concept, great buds, prices are a bit more than other dispensaries I have purchased from, however, the implementation of their store concept has a few bugs that need to be worked out.