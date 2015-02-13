We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I was surprised that my favorite dispensary was under new ownership and was disappointed that the new owners would not honor my points that I worked hard to accumulate under the previous owners. Also they no longer give rewards for writing reviews. The Doc Holidaz is good, but not great. The Clear is still tops and the price is still great but not much to choose from at that time. I’ll try you folks one more time. It’s sad, because you were the best out there and I drive over 100 miles from Clarkdale to New River. I hope the new owners can rise to the same level. The bud tenders are still the best! Thanks! Robert
KillersTreasure
on February 2, 2020
When Donovan isn't around Megan is the next best...thanks metro meds..
RodDescheny
on January 31, 2020
friendly staff and great atmosphere 👍
AlwaysBeTru2u
on January 31, 2020
Kristina is an angel! She is very knowledgeable and helpful every visit.
P1000
on January 31, 2020
Nice customer service, good quality product. Unfortunately since being taken over by JARS I made a purchase expecting the Leafly listed deals/discounts, but didn't receive them. I paid an extra $25 without the deals applied. I am also a veteran, and did not receive my 10% discount. I am a returning customer, and drove a few miles for this dispensary. I will watch for the changes that are happening to decide if I want to return soon.
Dollhair76
on January 30, 2020
Great place, awesome people!
Tripps4200
on January 29, 2020
love this place its my go to
blazedbae
on January 18, 2020
One of my favorite things to do on my day off is take a day trip from chino valley with my boyfriend to see the girls here at zen, you will not be disappointed with product or customer service