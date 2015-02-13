mysticwarrior on February 2, 2020

I was surprised that my favorite dispensary was under new ownership and was disappointed that the new owners would not honor my points that I worked hard to accumulate under the previous owners. Also they no longer give rewards for writing reviews. The Doc Holidaz is good, but not great. The Clear is still tops and the price is still great but not much to choose from at that time. I’ll try you folks one more time. It’s sad, because you were the best out there and I drive over 100 miles from Clarkdale to New River. I hope the new owners can rise to the same level. The bud tenders are still the best! Thanks! Robert