4 for $24 Gron 100mg MEGA Pearls image
MED & REC
4 for $24.00
 
4 for $24 Gron 100mg MEGA Pearls
Available Saturdays until 8/24
4 for $30 Gron Mini Chocolates image
MED & REC
4 for $30.00
 
4 for $30 Gron Mini Chocolates
Available Saturdays until 8/24
BOGO Canamo Dabbables ($20) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Canamo Dabbables ($20)
Available Saturdays until 8/24
BOGO Canamo Dabbables ($30) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Canamo Dabbables ($30)
Available Saturdays until 8/24
BOGO Damn Good Edibles Gummies ($12) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Damn Good Edibles Gummies ($12)
Available Sun, Fri, Sat until 8/25
BOGO Mohave Preroll ($7) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Mohave Preroll ($7)
Available daily until 8/31
BOGO Mohave Sidewinder ($10) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Mohave Sidewinder ($10)
Available daily until 8/31
BOGO Mohave Vapes image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Mohave Vapes
Available daily until 8/31
35% Off Wyld 1000mg Gummies image
MED & REC
35% off
 
35% Off Wyld 1000mg Gummies
Available Sun, Fri, Sat until 8/25
$50 Mohave 1/2 Oz. Prepacks image
MED & REC
$50.00 sale
 
$50 Mohave 1/2 Oz. Prepacks
Available daily until 8/31
20% Off Green Gruff image
MED & REC
20% off
 
20% Off Green Gruff
Available Sun, Mon, Fri, Sat until 8/26
4 for $44 Keef 100mg Drinks image
MED & REC
4 for $44.00
 
4 for $44 Keef 100mg Drinks
Available daily until 9/2
Oz Cannabis - $20 1g Vapes image
MED & REC
$20.00 sale
 
Oz Cannabis - $20 1g Vapes
Available daily until 12/31
Cheech & Chong - $20 1g Vapes image
MED & REC
$20.00 sale
 
Cheech & Chong - $20 1g Vapes
Available daily until 12/31
Select - $45 Briq 2g Vapes image
MED & REC
$45.00 sale
 
Select - $45 Briq 2g Vapes
Available daily until 12/31
JAMS - $12 Chocolates & Tarts image
MED & REC
$12.00 sale
 
JAMS - $12 Chocolates & Tarts
Available daily until 12/31
Flav - $10 Live Resin 100mg Gummies ($12) image
MED & REC
$10.00 sale
 
Flav - $10 Live Resin 100mg Gummies ($12)
Available daily until 12/31
JARS Cannabis - $15 Cured Concentrates image
MED & REC
$15.00 sale
 
JARS Cannabis - $15 Cured Concentrates
Available Tue, Thu, Sat until 12/31
JARS Cannabis - $25 Live Concentrates image
MED & REC
$25.00 sale
 
JARS Cannabis - $25 Live Concentrates
Available Tue, Thu, Sat until 12/31
Flav - $40 Live Resin 1000mg Gummies ($50) image
MED & REC
$40.00 sale
 
Flav - $40 Live Resin 1000mg Gummies ($50)
Available daily until 12/31
BOGO Stiiizy ($23) image
MED & REC
Buy 1, get 1 free!
 
BOGO Stiiizy ($23)
Available daily until 8/25

