dispensary
Medical & Recreational
JARS Cannabis - 24th Street (Med/Rec)
Leafly List Winner
Leafly Lists recognize and celebrate the best retailers serving top-quality cannabis with exceptional customer service in their community. Look for the iconic green ribbon throughout our platform that designates them as a Leafly List winner! Learn more.
Phoenix, AZ
4.8(1,763 reviews)
1807 Reviews of JARS Cannabis - 24th Street (Med/Rec)
4.8(1,807)
write a review
4.8
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
Sort by
Most Helpful
J........a
May 4, 2021
Buyer Beware!!! Stay away from this establishment, item 9 products and their ambrosia !!!! Stuff tastes like burnt solvents and looks like there is crc extraction media in the concentrates. Made me ill smoking it🤮. Purchased three grams and called the next day for resolution, either a refund or swapping it out for a consumable product trying to be super understanding. Manager Isaac response “ this isn’t a burger joint where you can just send your food back” and “ we are just the middle man”. Just wow, ya I hope not I’m a med patient notifying you that the meds you sold shouldn’t of passed QC let alone the bs testing standards that are multiple times higher than other states. It’s been 4 days and I still don’t have a resolution after multiple calls and conversations. Said they wanted me to deal with the vendor after I told them I’m done with item 9. Strong arm tactics in dealing with a simple issue, even had the nerve to offer me 30% off buying something else. Like I want to gamble on another possible defective product. SMH Great way to treat a first time patient and build your future client base. What a shame of a place.
A........8
April 6, 2021
I got some surprisingly good bud from here, Mykelle was very intelligent, he knew correct information I had never heard before & I work at another dispo! The remedy he gave me for my buds at home worked too! We need him at Mint !
B........y
April 13, 2021
They have a ftp deal for 30% off. They say you can keep it if you don’t use it on your first visit. It also doesn’t apply to sale items. After making sure they didn’t apply it last visit I stopped in to buy $300 worth of items to use my discount . Low and behold the last bid tender used it for Timeless carts (already on sale ) and ITEM 9 pods (already on sale ). THESE ARE EVERYDAY DEALS!!. So they broke their own rule?? Well they just lost a customer who brought in $500/month in business. I’ll never go back.
m........r
April 30, 2021
DO NOT GO TO JARS During my first visit (medical), my JARS budtender, Jose, showed me that Genesis pre-packed 1/8s were on sale for 4/160 and my 30% off discount for being an FTP would make that deal even better. Taking his recommendation, I purchased the 4 1/8s (as well as other product). After I got home, I noticed on my reciept that I had not gotten an additional 30% taken off of the Geneis pre-packs. I called and spoke with a manager, Isaac, asking if they could simply give me a second 30% off, or allow me to return the product I had not yet opened due to the misunderstanding. Unfortunately, Isaac let me know that there is nothing they could do for me to accommodate for their budtender giving out incorrect information that led to me spending an extra $50. Extremely poor customer service. Very sad. Will not be returning to this dispensary.
d........n
March 16, 2021
Faustino and Kelly were great help with my selection!! Thank you guys!!! Visit JARS if you know what's good!!
J........r
April 26, 2021
Very nice bud place no lines and wide selection plus , Myke was very good. His knowledge on plants is unparalleled I’d pay for a class if he taught it . 🙌🏾
C........4
March 16, 2021
I came here 03/16/2021 - I was the first med patient served at 7am. I bought 5 grams of the private reserve Tierra Grow brand strain of “Ice Cream Cake #17”. I asked about it, maybe it was just my batch but it absolutely doesn’t take anything like ice cream cake. Ice cream cake has a distinct taste. This doesn’t have it.. I’m dissatisfied. Maybe my issue is with Tierra Grow. I tried looking up information on this specific strain on their website to no avail. I’m just not happy. If any employees where to light it up, they’d know. This doesn’t have that ice cream cake taste. 🤷♂️. I wish I coulda been warned on that.
O........e
March 18, 2021
The employees where very kind. Paige K is the one who handled my purchase and she was wonderful.
T........y
April 19, 2021
Mykell is your ideal bud tender. Can answer any question you throw at em. Awesome customer service!!!! He even helped me out in-store when I was in a bind. Def need more bud tenders like that guy!! This new location has a very comfy atmosphere. Whether your just picking up an order or shopping in-store, you will love the staff and the service they provide!
N........U
April 27, 2021
Myk, the first guy I ever met that makes an old man look forward to spending at least $400 bucks every two weeks !
B........e
May 1, 2021
I normally have the guy with dreadlocks love that guy! however The person I had today rude, he didn’t know much about the bud plus he really didn’t seam excited to be there. He even tossed my bag down on the counter instead of handing it to me! If I’m not appreciated I can spend my money somewhere else.
l........3
July 21, 2021
I previously wrote a review about my great first experience with Miranda. It was so great I came back the next day. Sandy was my bud tender and helped both my friend and me. I was disappointed they were out of the strain I came In for but I was hoping for some guidance on a replacement. It's hard enough we can't see or smell the weed, but it's even harder when your bud tender is being rude to you because they think you only came in for the free gram. She had an attitude and just kept telling me to look at the paper. I bought a half oz of the doc holidaze which is the second from the top shelf. That's literally all I had to go off of. And after spending $150 bucks with her (my friend spent more) I'm beyond dissatisfied with the service and the product. I told her I do not want any weak indicas and I hate earthy weed; I like something skunky and the strain I got was everything I hate. Every time I smoke the doc holidaze I curse your name Sandy. Hopefully your store is filled with more Miranda's than Sandy's, but I'm not coming back to find out.
I........0
April 6, 2021
Terrible place would never go back and would recommend others the same Isaac the budtender was pretty rude and acted like he didn’t want to work or be there. I didn’t even buy anything it was that bad coming from a medical patient. Only reason they get 2 stars for atmosphere is the blonde girl behind the counter who wanted to be there and help with recommendations more than my budtender.
B........0
June 29, 2021
Verified Shopper
I’ve shopped here over 3 months spent over 1500$ and am a medical patent not even recreational keep in mind so I make on online Order like I always do 6 for 100 venom and a half gram cart after driving 15 min home I open my bag to find they shorted me a gram no big deal right ? I call to inform them they shorted me a gram of wax the cashier Shari. H who packed my bag answered the call saying your wrong and I know I put all 6 in the bag so I inform her it’s even on the receipt she still argues with me telling me I’m wrong and then says I don’t believe you were gonna check the cameras and call you back the manager called me back 20 min later saying I can pick up my gram I was shorted no compensation for driving 20 min out of my way or for her arguing with the customer who was right smh don’t waist your time with this place I appreciate alex the manager for trying to help but this place is just not it
M........0
February 3, 2022
Verified Shopper
I gave this location no stars if I could I bought a $100 1/2 oz notice the it was dry and steamy literally there was there five minutes want to just exchange it for the same strand manager will not help me out manager offered me a free pre-roll didn’t want that I recommend nobody go to this one on 24th St., University don’t know if they’re a post my review but I’ll keep leaving reviews until they fix their problem
l........1
December 9, 2023
Verified Shopper
Always has the best deals in town.
w........1
March 23, 2021
Delaney, my budtender was awesome. She educated me on live resins and the different products, and helped me make a solid purchase... Jars is a very cool place and I will be back soon! Thanks for the great service!
r........2
May 23, 2021
Idk what it was today usually everyone’s nice but it was a different cast today, Ralick seemed to be in a hurry to get me the hell out of there lol not appreciated seeing how I wanted to buy more than what I did but money saved for me I guess. Was also trying to ask what the difference between noir and a regular timeless cart is didn’t seem to want to inform about it just asked which one I wanted. If possible I’d like to not be tendered by him again my name is Javier Robles Perez I do come here often and will probably come again despite this uncomfortable visit everyone is usually on point.
x........x
March 6, 2023
Verified Shopper
Meh the way the associate talked to me last time I was here was a little to aggressive.
a........2
May 9, 2021
Verified Shopper
I remember when this place had great deals now it's all over priced and no deals on concentrates 10 percent of iO today🤣🤣what a joke this place is wack now
B........3
March 21, 2021
great service staff and bud!
O........s
March 19, 2021
Awesome deals and great product selection. Staff is super helpful!
M........2
March 11, 2021
I had an issue. Their actions made it no issue at all. Amazing customer service. Upbeat cool employees. Management is second to nun. Michael Myers
C........1
March 24, 2021
I love this place