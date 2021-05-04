I previously wrote a review about my great first experience with Miranda. It was so great I came back the next day. Sandy was my bud tender and helped both my friend and me. I was disappointed they were out of the strain I came In for but I was hoping for some guidance on a replacement. It's hard enough we can't see or smell the weed, but it's even harder when your bud tender is being rude to you because they think you only came in for the free gram. She had an attitude and just kept telling me to look at the paper. I bought a half oz of the doc holidaze which is the second from the top shelf. That's literally all I had to go off of. And after spending $150 bucks with her (my friend spent more) I'm beyond dissatisfied with the service and the product. I told her I do not want any weak indicas and I hate earthy weed; I like something skunky and the strain I got was everything I hate. Every time I smoke the doc holidaze I curse your name Sandy. Hopefully your store is filled with more Miranda's than Sandy's, but I'm not coming back to find out.