sud0 on January 5, 2019

I have been coming here for a while and NEVER had a problem with the products. Months ago I was told if I ever had an issue with a cartridge I could return it receipt or no receipt for an exchange. Last night I purchased a cartridge and it didnt work. I recharged my battery and cleaned the cartridge thoroughly as well as tested with another cartridge before I realized I had faulty product. Mind you it is a La Mota branded cartridge. I came in today to exchange the cartridge and met the assistant manager who was incredibly rude and insistent that without a receipt I could not return it. This is a product that they scanned. I encouraged them to pull video to show when I came in and that they could track it by the SKU. The manager laughed and asked if I knew how many they sold a day. I asked if he was management and he said "Yes I am the assistant manager." I then informed him I would no longer be coming in if this is how I am treated and preceded to leave. The so called assistant manager felt it was professional and important enough to shout at me as I'm leaving "That's why we recommend you have a receipt, sir!" As I left. So in summation, JUNK product, RUDE management that doesnt support their JUNK and no refunds even though they track literally every product and every thing you do with tons of cameras. Also the amount of signs taped to virtually everything as you enter is just unprofessional looking but I never said anything before since it was a good deal and the staff is usually helpful. I will NOT be coming back and now I am 30 bucks in the hole for a piece of junk that doesnt even work. Thanks for nothing, La Mota! Buyer beware!!!!