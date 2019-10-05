208 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
Show All 40
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$100
Deals
First Time Customers
Valid 5/10/2019 – 1/2/2020
Receive a top shelf pre-roll (.7g) for a penny.
First Time Customers
Valid 5/10/2019 – 1/2/2020
Receive a top shelf pre-roll (.7g) for a penny.
All Products
Black Haze
from Unknown Brand
24.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Haze
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Legacy Strains. Platinum Cookies
from Unknown Brand
24.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$161 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Abatin Farms. Hybrid 4.2G
from Unknown Brand
18.88%
THC
0%
CBD
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Tangie
from Old Pal
18.71%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$15⅛ oz
In-store only
Sincere. Diamond Cut
from Unknown Brand
21.45%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Sincere. Lemon Cream
from Unknown Brand
23.47%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Lemon Meringue
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
18.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Meringue
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
SFV OG
from Sonoma Pacific Distribution
15.29%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Sincere. Cake Batter
from Unknown Brand
23.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$50⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Blue Comfort
from Unknown Brand
9.22%
THC
11.15%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Red Energy
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Legacy Strains. Black Haze
from Unknown Brand
23.52%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Haze
Strain
$161 g
In-store only
Classix. Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Speciale. Cali Gas
from Unknown Brand
24.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Kashmir. Butter Cookies
from Unknown Brand
25.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Blackout. Green Focus
from Unknown Brand
9.2%
THC
6.7%
CBD
$12.5⅛ oz
In-store only
Primo Cherry
from Unknown Brand
16.06%
THC
7.2%
CBD
$302.5 G
In-store only
THC. Trainwreck
from Unknown Brand
17.22%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$171 g
In-store only
THC. Purps
from Unknown Brand
19.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+1 more size
In-store only
THC. OG Legend
from Unknown Brand
22.67%
THC
0%
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Speciale. Animal Crackers
from Unknown Brand
27.12%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. Raspberry Punch
from Unknown Brand
7.47%
THC
16.29%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. Sugar Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.38%
THC
0%
CBD
Sugar Cookie
Strain
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Speciale. Holy Crunch
from Unknown Brand
10.64%
THC
11.41%
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Speciale. SFV Cookies
from Unknown Brand
23.71%
THC
0%
CBD
$191 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunflower. Green Focus
from Unknown Brand
9.2%
THC
6.7%
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Sunflower. Blue Comfort
from Unknown Brand
22.43%
THC
0%
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Half Gram Cartridge
from Platinum Vape
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Drivn Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
vape cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
medicine woman og temple ball
from NASHA
56%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Nasha. Gas Mask Temple Ball Hash
from NASHA
58%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Raw Guarden. G.G. 4 Live Sauce
from Unknown Brand
61.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$321 g
In-store only
Nasha. Sour Diesel Power Hash
from Unknown Brand
59%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Summit Boys. Forbidden Sunset Caviar Crumble
from Unknown Brand
77.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Summit Boys. Lemon Sugar Caviar Crumble
from Unknown Brand
76.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Flavor. Strawberry Shatter
from Unknown Brand
81%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Flavor. ECSD
from Unknown Brand
68%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Flavor. Candy Corn Shatter
from Unknown Brand
83.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$12½ g
In-store only
Summit Boys. Forbidden Sunset Caviar Crumble
from Summit Boys
77.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
123456