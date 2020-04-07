187 products
8G Wax/Shatter $120 OTD
Valid 7/29/2019
Get 8 Grams of Kayak shatter or Wax for $120
While supplies last. Offer not valid in combination with other discounts or offers.
All Products
REC 21+ Mystery 98 CBD Hybrid
from Nutritional Elements
0.93%
THC
15.68%
CBD
Mystery 98
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
MED 21+ Pure Love CBD Hybrid
from Best Day Ever
7.17%
THC
7.27%
CBD
Pure Love
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
REC 21+ Live Caviar - hybrid
from Newt Brothers
49.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Citrix
Strain
$20.321 gram
$20.321 gram
REC 21+ Fuel Biscuits (H)
from Best Day Ever
22.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Fuel Biscuits
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Ghost Memory OG (I)
from Best Day Ever
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Memory OG
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
MED 21+ Sour Double (S/H)
from Trenchtown
22.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Double
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
REC 21+ Live Caviar - Donkey Butter (I/H)
from Newt Brothers
32.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$20.321 gram
$20.321 gram
MED 21+ Blue Cheese (I)
from Trenchtown
15.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
MED 21+ Mendo Purple
from Bully Farms
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Purple
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
Med 21+ Blue Dream (S/H)
from Trenchtown
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
Med 21+ Chem Dawg (H)
from trenchtown
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
REC 21+ Purple Punch (I/H)
from Summit
23.54%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ Spec Ops (I/H)
from High Canyon LLC
24.49%
THC
0%
CBD
Spec Ops
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ Jungle Cheese (I/H)
from Fleuraison Farms
30.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Jungle Cheese
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ 24K (I)
from Life Flower
30.4%
THC
0%
CBD
24k
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ Heavenly Heights (H)
from Fleurasian Farms
32.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Heavenly Heights
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
Rec 21+ Pootie Tang (S/H)
from One Farms
25.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pootie Tang
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Live Caviar - Indica
from Newt Brothers
41.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Wifi OG
Strain
$20.321 gram
$20.321 gram
REC 21+ Bazookies (S/H)
from Best Day Ever
23.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Bazookies
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Pucks Skelly Hashplant
from The Garden
28.07%
THC
0%
CBD
Puck Hp13
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ Lemon Funk
from Best Day Ever
29.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Funk
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ Sour Pie (I)
from Fleuraison Farms
28.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Pie
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ Lincoln OG
from Best Day Ever
24.1%
THC
___
CBD
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
Rec 21+ Pineapple
from Best Day Ever
24.3%
THC
___
CBD
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ GMO (indica)
from Summit
29.82%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
MED 21+ Short Bus (Hybrid)
from trenchtown
16.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Short Bus
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
MED 21+ Joe Exotic (Hybrid)
from trenchtown
14.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Joe Exotic
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
Rec 21+ Chem OG (S/H)
from One Farms
32.63%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem OG
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ - Punch (indica hybrid)
from The health Center
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Punch
Strain
$5.691 gram
$5.691 gram
$16.26⅛ ounce
$32.52¼ ounce
$52.84½ ounce
$89.431 ounce
REC 21+ TK91 (H)
from Best Day Ever
21.4%
THC
0%
CBD
TK91
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Kush Mints (H)
from Life Flower
28.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Kush Mints
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Conspiracy Theory (Sativa)
from Summit
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Conspiracy Theory
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ Miracle Alien Cookies (Sativa Hybrid)
from Summit
26.35%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ Donkey Butter
from Summit
25.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Donkey Butter
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ Pura Vida (I/H)
from Fleuraison Farms
29.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Pura Vida
Strain
$12.191 gram
$12.191 gram
$40.65⅛ ounce
$73.17¼ ounce
$89.43½ ounce
$162.61 ounce
REC 21+ Dog CBD Hybrid
from Smokey's 420
11%
THC
11%
CBD
Dog
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
REC 21+ Cookies and Cream (H)
from Life Flower
24.97%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream
Strain
$9.761 gram
$9.761 gram
$32.52⅛ ounce
$56.91¼ ounce
$73.17½ ounce
$121.951 ounce
MED 21+ Lemon Ice (S)
from trenchtown
23.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Ice
Strain
$9.261 gram
$9.261 gram
$27.78⅛ ounce
$46.3¼ ounce
$60.18½ ounce
$111.111 ounce
REC 21+ Wedding Cake (I/H)
from The Health Center
24.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$8.131 gram
$8.131 gram
$24.39⅛ ounce
$44.71¼ ounce
$56.91½ ounce
$97.561 ounce
REC 21+ 14er Live Rosin - GMO Cookies
from 14er
75.35%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$48.781 gram
$48.781 gram
