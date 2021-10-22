I don't know what it is about this dispensary but every time I come there they treat me like I am a king. I love it it's the best dispensary in town I love my local joint dispensary. Went today picked up my Leafly to go order Fabian was my blood tender Fabian is an outstanding employee and human wow. I hope that I can be as kind as that person was to me wow. Had my order ready actually was on the way out the door forgot a really cool sticker that I had my eye set on he ran it out and said don't forget your sticker. That is that occasion that's a good employee. Way to go Fabian I know running out the sticker might seem small to some other people but to me I collect stickers and that s*** was cool. Keep up the good work Fabian. I'm an everyday customer almost and I keep coming back because of employees like you and the medicine is good. Also want to give a shout out to Avery ! Avery is awesome he always goes out of his way to help me when I pick up my order as well. Thanks guys Jason