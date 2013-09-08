So I just moved this way, kind of, from wayyyy East (Florence) and they basically charge what they want for whatever they get. That's NOT a compliment. I work and now live in the area and The Joint is now my "home spot" for getting my carts. They have everything and more but for personal preferences, their G carts were the price of the 1/2 G carts where I was a few miles away. I forget who helped me the first time, but they were all amazing. From security to checking in and paying and getting checked out, I felt like I was in good hands. I'm from SoCal, spent a decade in Vegas, I know the "real" shops and the ones that will not be there one day soon. The Joint isn't going anywhere unless they simply outgrow themselves. Today, I was helped by Lyric...really? who's cool ass mom named you "Lyric" ???? Anyways, I mentioned how much I liked everything that made The Joint what it is. Sometimes places are OK, decent product, but had that "RAMBO" guy at the door. Or had nice greeting, good bud, but the budtenders were just worried about the tipping jar. Which reminds me Lyric, I didn't forget. My karmic debit is not yet cleared. I legit will only go here if I'm anywhere near the Phoenix area- which is all the time. This is home. I even asked for a job which is on my "to do" list today. I just wanted to make sure I at least let everyone know how amazing this place was. They're super patient and if it looks intimidating or "different", just ask a TON of questions. They're the nicest people in the world. Seriously. And yes, I swear on penalty of death.....and whatever else was in "Pirates....", I didn't get paid to write this. I felt like I at least owed them that. So, see you soon!