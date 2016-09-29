T.La77
The first time I went the bud tender was being extra and did not help me find what I was looking for, as I was leaving I noticed some product and had to ask to see it, she made it annoyingly clear to me she could only let me see ONE oz at a time, and had zero knowledge of the merchandise!!! The prices were so good I had to return in spite of the uneducated budtender, to my surprise and luck she wasn't there and I haven't seen her since. And ever since the bud tenders are amazing and helpful, prices are great and they don't up charge for the same product out of nowhere, I like knowing when I go in everything will be the same great service & the best prices for quality product in town!!!!