H3arts on September 1, 2019

I walked in and with my fiancé looking for 1/8ths to buy. We specified with our budtender that we wanted BUD and not shake. She brought us shake and bud and while we where looking at the bud she was trying to sell us on the shake when we had said no thank you. We looked and then proceeded to leave saying “i think we are good thank you” and as we are walking out of your store your employee YELLS from across the store “respect goes a long way.” we in no way disrespected this woman and we felt it was extremely inappropriate for your employee to again, YELL at us. We are frequent customers and have spent a considerable amount of money there and we will not be returning and no longer recommending this company. I think the hiring process for your company needs to have hire standards.