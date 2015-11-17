Bigmatty1 on April 20, 2019

This is the second place I've been too and my first time there. I walked in and the security guard was very greeting and let me know about their 1st time visit discount. The waiting room was pretty nice, kinda felt like a doctor's office. I was greeted by name by someone I can't remember because i'm bad with names lol. Anyways they have a tablet at the counter area with their menu, which is super nice. It seems like their online orders are pretty damn up to date with the menu, another big plus! I hate when I drive somewhere and it's not in stock. I know they are pretty active on social media with deals and different things going on another plus in my book. So all in all the few people I interacted with there were friendly and welcoming. Again I've only been here once, but would reccomend trying them out and seeing for yourself.