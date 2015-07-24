ArabBudHead
Josh...this employee is one of the MOST FRIENDLY genuinely sincere person, ready to help and give his expert advice on anything you need....I swear if it wasn't for Josh's customer service and great personality. I wouldn't take the time to write this review. I personally don't know him. But could see myself hanging out with him because of his kick ass personality...he is respectful and polite too. #Respect 💯💯💯 I hope his bosses recognize his efforts and hard work cuz as a random customer I SURE DID. THANK YOU JOSH. KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK HOME BOI💯💯💯👌🏾👌🏾✌🏾✌🏾