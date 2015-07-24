julcee on August 29, 2019

This has quickly become my favorite dispensary in the area, but tonight I had such a different experience than normal. I purchased my items which came to a total of $36. I was charged $37, so I asked why I was charged an extra dollar and he said for the exit bag. I was annoyed that I was charged without being told so I went to my car and found one and went back in and said "hey, I found another bag, I just wanted to return it". He rudely told me that he couldn't do returns. Which I do understand, but I wasn't even told about the charge prior to my money being taken so I figured I could just get my dollar back, I had only been gone for a minute. He continued being extremely rude and repeating useless things I clearly understood like the OLCC law of needing a child proof bag, which I had. After all this trouble, I was clearly upset - not only by losing money, but just how poorly I was treated at this place I loved. The super sweet girl working with short blonde hair came out and offered to talk to me about it and sympathized with me and that he should've at the very least informed me of the charge. She then took a dollar out of her own wallet and gave it to me <3 I so sincerely hope she gets reimbursed or else that'd be so shitty of them. I still plan on coming to this store because everyone else I've experienced has been so kind and wonderful. I just hope this at least is taken as a learning opportunity on customer service because nobody should have to leave the dispensary nearly in tears just because of a dollar. :(