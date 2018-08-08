eldergoon on October 1, 2019

Oh my goodness. I went to a competitor a few miles away and they were out of all strains of flower. Immediately upon entering Muv I was greeted by a professional staff and taken to view some products. The experience was amazing. The lighting in there is wonderful. Think Apple store of dispensaries. They actually have real examples of some strains for inspection in jars that have the magnifying glass to see the trichromes more clearly. I share the love so I'm not dedicated to one shop but I can guarantee I will be a regular customer. They often carry some of the highest thc strains here in the region. Tons of cbd variety too. They have a two tier system for flower Grade 1 is $50 Grade 2 is $40. I checked them all out but was a bit disappointed that none of the tier 2 buds were above 14%., and that even the expensive nugs still come in that zip lock bag ugh. The tier 1 buds is where the connoisseur thrives. So much selection. So high of quality. The Sour Jack sativa I ended up buying was 27.7 % They had Chunk Dog, Gorilla Glue number 4 l, etc. Love the place.