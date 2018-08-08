nikkigriff93
So everyone there is very friendly and helpful and SADLY this is the best dispensary in Sarasota. I say sadly bcz they have very limited options in terms of flower which is only a step up from the other locals ones who have 1 or none. You're forcing those of us w/ our medical cards who were proper weed connaisseurs to begin w/ (im from CO), to still buy off the streets since not only is street quality better but its cheaper too, and EVERY SINGLE real smoker I know is buying off the streets too. It's pathetic that we have our cards and still have to get our herbal medication off the streets bcz of the garbage in the dispensaries. CO dispensaries are laughing in your faces. Get a clue!
Hey Nikki, we are sorry that you feel let down, but appreciate your feedback. Our goal here at MUV is to provide our patients with the best experience possible and we want to take the time to make things right. Please email our support team at support@altmed.co so we can further assist you and address any issues you may be experiencing. We look forward to hearing from you!