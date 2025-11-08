I have been a long time GT patient. I started purchasing my products at their first location and eventually became a regular, making sure to rep them every chance I got because their professionalism, customer service and energy of their store truly set them apart from the rest. I sadly can no longer state they are the “best” dispensary out there. I had collected thousands of rewards points over the years, saving them up so I could one day use them for a large batch of my favorite flower there, Deathstar. Since entering their new location I have been told there systems have changed and my points would take time to access them. I provided my contact information to one of the the managers and was told I would be called. I never was. That was months ago. I totally understand they are busy and changing managing systems can be difficult. So, giving the full benefit of the doubt, I went back and tried speaking with another manager. She was dismissive and defensive when I spoke with her. Said she didn’t have time to try accessing my information at the time because “as [I] could see, [theyre] really busy now. They are now ALWAYS busy due to recreational users. I let her know I understood but was also disappointed since I had already been promised to be called. She said she couldn’t do anything for me now, provided her name and again promised to contact me. It has been over a week and I have still not been contacted. This is tremendously disappointing. Clearly now they have changed their serving model, opened to recreational users and changed their teams, they no longer really value their patients. I no longer even feel like a patient but now feel like a customer. Once you’ve paid, you’re no longer of value. The illusion of their prime customer service is just that and sadly, this will prevent at least this MMJ patient from returning. Fool me once, ya know. My previous review from years past, I now retract. If you are a recreational user that wants decent product and an ok price, sure this could work for you. In and out, not really a quickie but you’ll get your rocks off. I personally have higher standards. We are no longer kindred.