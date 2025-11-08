DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Nirvana - North PHX (Med/Rec)
2309 Reviews of Nirvana - North PHX (Med/Rec)
4.6
Quality
4.6
Service
4.7
Atmosphere
t........f
November 8, 2025
Loved, Giving Tree and the classic cultivars they offered. I sincerely hope the Nirvana acquisition leads to more of the classic cultivars being shared throughout the valley. It would be very sad to see this beloved dispensary go the ubiquitous OG route.
m........0
December 17, 2024
With 136 Cannabis dispensaries in Phoenix area alone..it's coming down to who carries what I like. GT has the classic Northern Lights. GT gets my money. ..even if the huge buds are a tad bit dry. Nice location with plenty of parking . It's a little tight inside but they know what they are doing with less than 5 minutes in/out for a will call order. The gregarious bud tender, Buck, keeps things easy and light.The basics are covered in their offered flower choices. They 'are not too worried about not having a strain thats good for hang nails and also has hints of a NEHI Orange Soda flavors...They use paper bags.The ziplock bagged flower goes into a paper bag rather than another ziplock bag..They printed on the outside of the bag their Shoppe logo and whatnot so I don't look like a wino at least..Good prices and availability of basics will keep me returning to Giving Tree.
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you for taking the time to share your experience and thoughts with us! We loved reading your review and highlight on a local favorite budtender Buck! We know that you have a lot of options in the area, and we appreciate that you choose our locally owned and operated shop! Our team looks forward to seeing you again soon!
January 6, 2025
t........8
November 11, 2025
Nirvana always comes through. The shop stays organized, the staff moves quick, and they actually know their product instead of guessing. I walked in not sure what I wanted, and they dialed me into exactly what fit my vibe. Prices stay fair, deals hit, and the whole spot feels easy to shop in. If you want a reliable Phoenix dispensary with real variety, Nirvana Center is solid every time.
t........2
September 23, 2024
Verified Shopper
I picked up an online order the other day, everything was chill until two men started getting into a verbal altercation over some minor incident in the line. One man did request he wanted security to kick the other man out as he was still cussing the other guy out. He claimed the other man touched him. Security would have been good to have during that moment I did my best to try to avoid conflict but I told them to chill. One male staff member was insulted by the man in the collared shirt, the staff acted very professional during this sensitive moment. My order was amazing as usual it was evident the cashier was nervous as I was a little too. I didn’t plan on breaking up a fight. I remember seeing security in the past. Might be a good idea to have one around maybe he was on lunch. Thank you for the high quality product and knowledgeable bud tenders
Dispensary response:
Hello! Thank you for taking the time to leave us such wonderful feedback about our staff. We strive to provide the best customer service and experiences and are happy to hear that has been your experience with us. We appreciate your understanding with the moment you experienced and the candid feedback - we will be passing that along to our GM. We know you have A LOT of options in our neighborhood, so we can't tell you how much we appreciate you choosing our independent, AZ owned and operated shop. We look forward to serving you again soon!
September 23, 2024
W........t
November 9, 2025
Verified Shopper
This is my favorite location recently. I appreciate the upgrades with the bud but I've noticed some good bud tenders get let go over changes. I hope moving forward those who were negatively affected by the change are able to continue to support their families 🙏🏾😊.Thank you for being here when I need some schmoke..
A........l
October 29, 2025
Verified Shopper
Giving Tree& Nirvana so glad Nirvana is on the north side now. Giving tree has a great staff and products. Hopefully that will continue.
s........3
March 21, 2025
The atmosphere and the vibe inside Giving Tree (Phx, Az) was amazing. Every single time I have gone, their entire crew has been genuinely welcoming and nice!! I actually had an issue on my first visit and they promptly fixed it. I do love this store, however, I wish that the staff were more knowledgable about the strains and brands that are offer their location.
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you so much for your kind words! We’re thrilled to hear that you love the atmosphere and that our team has made you feel welcome every time you visit. Our team strives to create a positive and comfortable experience for all our guests. We also appreciate your feedback about product knowledge. Our goal is to ensure our team can provide the best guidance possible, and we’re always training on brands and products to be able to deliver the most accurate knowledge. Your insight helps us grow, and we’ll definitely take this into account to enhance our guest experience. We can’t wait to see you again soon, and if you ever have specific questions about strains or brands, don’t hesitate to ask—we’re happy to help! Thank you for supporting our independent and locally owned shop!
March 24, 2025
B........s
March 6, 2018
Absolute worst spot to come if you're a dabber. They offer no first time patient deal for dabbers either except for I guess the vape pens of theirs & their kief. All they have is MÜV which is a good brand, but that's it nothing else. It kind of bothers me they've invested in suppositories instead of a basic concentrate selection. The other location in Mesa is the same thing Final score: 1/10
Dispensary response:
Thanks for taking the time to share. We are aware there are dispensaries who offer more products for dabbing, but we choose to focus on other products that our patients find useful and that are unavailable anywhere else, such as suppositories. We understand we might not be the top choice for dabbers but that's OK! Unfortunately we wish you rated us different based on other factors such as our service and atmosphere. Perhaps you'll give us another chance someday.
March 12, 2018
M........5
September 23, 2024
great deals and prices will be in again
Dispensary response:
Hello! We appreciate you taking the time to leave us feedback about your recent experience with us! Our team is thrilled to hear that you enjoyed our store and offerings and can't wait to serve you again soon! We know you have A LOT of options in our neighborhood, so we can't tell you how much we appreciate you choosing our independent, AZ owned and operated shop.
September 23, 2024
t........m
November 11, 2025
Nirvana always comes through. The shop stays organized, the staff moves quick, and they actually know their product instead of guessing.
c........x
a week ago
Verified Shopper
I mean.. under a remodel? No worries, Nirvana North Phoenix ALWAYS has you covered! These guys rock.
I........s
November 2, 2020
This was my first time patient. After 2 days of usage from my purchase from this dispensary, I’m giving it a 3 for quality of their product. This conclusion wasn’t easy but I’m still giving them 5’s for the other categories. Now, 1st impression is where you will get the vibe that you’ve walked into a secure, friendly, no judgement & safe environment. I’m very impressed with this. I bought raffles from the greeter, my intake person, & bud tender. Tim, Jamie, & Leah were better than great. My gripe is with the edibles from sofa king that I purchased here. My Halloween night was less climactic due to these things. I’ve had some of their products before from MINT with no problems. The Mellow Nugz were new to me. They’re advertised as THC infused medicating treats. I then purchased with a relaxing Halloween night in mind, from Leah. I’m very disappointed with my results. I did not get medicated from them at all. I literally consumed in 3hrs 2 full bags out of the 4 I have. That’s 200mg in one sitting. I wasn’t medicated at all. Sadly, I saw the porcelain queen a few times the very next morning. For a positive note, later on in the day (Sunday football) I had two brownies of Good Things Comings and I became medicated for about 5 hrs. I’d like to say kudos to Leah on that recommendation. I’m happy with my Granola Funk flower as well. This took the edge off and gave me that drowsy push to go to sleep. I did notice they didn’t have much of a bud selection at the time. Also in their defense it was Halloween. I had no idea they closed on weekends at 4pm and so I arrived basically as they were closing. I bought my edibles on a BOGO. The prices were comparable to other dispensaries that I’ve frequented before. I was just bummed because I wanted to give this place a perfect 15 stars. I’ll return sooner then later. I’d like to learn their specials much better as well. We’re all just attempting to do our best during covid and I just hope I can find quality products.
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for taking the time for this well thought out review. I am sorry that you did not care for the Sofa King products. We do have a "Risk Free Guarantee" that you are able to bring back any product, our product or in this case a vendor product, back to us within 30 days of purchase with the majority of the product still in the packaging for a store credit or product replacement. We stand behind the quality of what we make in house but also what we bring in. As for the reminder of your review, thank you for the name drops of our team that you worked with. We have a great staff and happy that you were able to give them some kudos. I do hope you are able to return to our dispensary for our fantastic deals. If you have not, please follow us on Social media and also sign up for our weekly newsletter. The newsletter will have our specials for the week and also some other great info. We appreciate you.
November 10, 2020
s........9
July 7, 2025
Verified Shopper
I can’t remember her name but she had really cool makeup on
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you for taking the time to leave us such an awesome review! We will definitely let Gabby know that you enjoyed your experience with her :) Our team can't wait to see you again soon!
July 16, 2025
B........t
March 30, 2021
I have been a long time GT patient. I started purchasing my products at their first location and eventually became a regular, making sure to rep them every chance I got because their professionalism, customer service and energy of their store truly set them apart from the rest. I sadly can no longer state they are the “best” dispensary out there. I had collected thousands of rewards points over the years, saving them up so I could one day use them for a large batch of my favorite flower there, Deathstar. Since entering their new location I have been told there systems have changed and my points would take time to access them. I provided my contact information to one of the the managers and was told I would be called. I never was. That was months ago. I totally understand they are busy and changing managing systems can be difficult. So, giving the full benefit of the doubt, I went back and tried speaking with another manager. She was dismissive and defensive when I spoke with her. Said she didn’t have time to try accessing my information at the time because “as [I] could see, [theyre] really busy now. They are now ALWAYS busy due to recreational users. I let her know I understood but was also disappointed since I had already been promised to be called. She said she couldn’t do anything for me now, provided her name and again promised to contact me. It has been over a week and I have still not been contacted. This is tremendously disappointing. Clearly now they have changed their serving model, opened to recreational users and changed their teams, they no longer really value their patients. I no longer even feel like a patient but now feel like a customer. Once you’ve paid, you’re no longer of value. The illusion of their prime customer service is just that and sadly, this will prevent at least this MMJ patient from returning. Fool me once, ya know. My previous review from years past, I now retract. If you are a recreational user that wants decent product and an ok price, sure this could work for you. In and out, not really a quickie but you’ll get your rocks off. I personally have higher standards. We are no longer kindred.
Dispensary response:
Backalliepoet, we apologize you felt as though we don't appreciate your business. We would be happy to discuss your concerns regarding your points. Please either call us at 623-242-9080 or email us at info@givingtreeaz.com and ask for one of the management team. Thank you!
April 17, 2021
b........e
October 13, 2024
Verified Shopper
I must say this place was really cool this morning. The manager good looking dark haired guy honored a mistake that Leafly posted . It was a killer price on my purchase. If he’d of said it was a miss print I’d had no problem but instead he gave me the discount of all discounts what a great place l❤️I’ll be a loyal customer for life, thanks guys👍🏻😊
Dispensary response:
Hello! Reading this makes us smile from ear to ear! Thank you for taking the time to share your experience with us. As a customer obsessed, independently owned shop, we love hearing feedback about how our team puts the customer first to ensure they leave happy with what they are looking for. We are honored and thankful to be a part of your cannabis journey and look forward to serving you again soon! :)
October 17, 2024
W........7
March 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
As always, going to GT is a great experience !
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you so much for sharing your experience and leaving such a fantastic review! 🌟 We truly appreciate your support and are so grateful you choose Giving Tree. As a locally owned and operated shop, it means the world to us to have amazing guests like you. We're always here to make your visits special—thanks for being a part of our community!
April 3, 2025
d........o
August 19, 2023
I’m a daily medical user so I’m very particular about flower quality here in AZ. Giving Tree (their flower) has the best I’ve found so far in this state and more comparable to flower I’ve gotten in California. Dispensary is a bit far for me, but worth it. They also carry other popular brands too if desired, but after trying their flower I don’t really desire grow sciences or alien labs/connected stuff anymore. Decent prices for medical as well. Friendly staff too when asking for recommendations!
m........y
April 9, 2023
Been coming to the Giving Tree since the day they opened, I only use them, and have never gone anywhere else. Don't plan on ever going anywhere else. I have NEVER been disappointed in any purchase, always great, sometimes a little dry, but a tiny piece of apple or orange fixes that no prob. Always a great and friendly atmosphere everytime I walk in. I purchase online everytime pretty much and it's always quick once I get there, don't ever have to wait long, even if you go inside the store and order there, it's still quick. You guys are AWESOME!! Thanks for providing such great service, sincerely, Gregory 😆
u........2
November 15, 2025
Verified Shopper
i couldn't be happier. Thank you for great products with great prices and service.Glad Nirvana is taking over.
r........l
August 28, 2025
Verified Shopper
Fast and convenient.
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you for taking the time to leave us a rave review! We appreciate your support of our locally owned and operated shop and love hearing that our team is providing such a wonderful experience for our guests! Our team looks forward to serving you again soon! :)
September 5, 2025
D........0
May 20, 2025
Verified Shopper
I really enjoy shopping at Giving Tree. That said, be sure to verify your products THC level before leaving. I ordered some flower advertised at 30% THC, picked it up, got home, opened it to put it in a jar to freshen up, and read the label to see THC is only 24%.... very disappointed. Again, good place to shop... just sad I have to double check to make sure I get what I paid for...
Dispensary response:
Hi there! Thank you so much for taking the time to share your feedback — we truly appreciate you and are so glad to hear you enjoy shopping with us! We completely understand your frustration, and we want to offer a little insight that might help for next time. Each cannabis harvest can yield slightly different THC percentages, even within the same strain. Sometimes we carry multiple batches of a specific strain at once, and depending on the size (⅛, ¼, etc.), the batch — and therefore the THC % — may vary. When checking our online menu, be sure to click on the specific size you’re purchasing to see the accurate THC percentage for that item. We know these details matter and want to make sure you’re always getting exactly what you’re expecting. Thank you again for your thoughtful review and for being part of our community. As a locally owned and operated shop, it means the world to us to have amazing guests like you. We're always here to make your visits special—thanks for choosing Giving Tree! 🌿💚
June 4, 2025
a........9
January 8, 2025
Verified Shopper
they're always so nice here I love them
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you for taking a moment to leave us a rave review, we love you too!! We appreciate your support of our locally owned and operated shop and love hearing that our team is providing such a wonderful experience for our guests! Our team looks forward to serving you again soon! :)
January 12, 2025
a........k
May 16, 2025
Verified Shopper
Should carry more high dose medical gummies, and sugar free edibles.
Dispensary response:
High there! 🌿 Thank you so much for taking the time to share your feedback — we truly appreciate it! We’ve got some exciting news: we’ve recently expanded our high-dose medical edible selection! You’ll now find options from Grön, Smokiez, Baked Bros, and Ogeez — plus, we’ve added sugar-free edibles from Ogeez as well. Next time you stop by, just let your budtender know you’re looking for those, and they’ll be happy to walk you through all the delicious options. Your continued support means the world to us. As a locally owned and operated shop, having incredible guests like you is what makes Giving Tree so special. Thanks for being part of our community — we can’t wait to see you again soon!
June 4, 2025
0........n
December 2, 2024
Fantastic customer service, Bryan and Gabby answered all my questions and gave great recommendations
Dispensary response:
High! Thank you for your glowing review on your budtenders! Exceptional customer service is essential for us, and we love hearing that our staff is knocking that out of the park. We know that you have a lot of options in the area, and we appreciate that you choose our locally owned and operated shop! Our team looks forward to seeing you again soon!
January 6, 2025