ladyshayde667 on March 28, 2019

I just moved to Portland from Idaho and this place came highly recommended. I have visited several times since then and purchased at least one thing each time. The employees here are awesome, friendly, and are always willing to help me if I don't exactly know what I want when I walk in. Every strain they have recommended to me that I have tried has been amazing... my fiance and I even got a chance to meet the owner and he bought us each a pre-roll off his top shelf! I would most definitely send people to check them out if they haven't yet, I am a loyal customer for life now!