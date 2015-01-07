Willsmith6938
Poor quality flower and not best selection on concentrates . Workers seem a little full of themselves and shady
4.5
10 reviews
Went to get some smoke that we picked from the online menu. According to the menu, Blueberry Cheesecake is 26.9% thc but, the label and an employee says it's actually only 21.25%.We also were getting Sneeze that the online menu says it's 33.5% thc but,it's actually only 25.64%. These are not typo's. The difference is too far off. This is a'bait & switch'. On a more positive note, the staff is friendly and helpful.However, I would not recommend this place until there is accurate info about what they are selling.
We apologize for this, sometimes we get the same strains but forget to update the THC percentage on leafly. thanks for your feedback we will do our best to make sure this doesn't happen again.
I just moved to Portland from Idaho and this place came highly recommended. I have visited several times since then and purchased at least one thing each time. The employees here are awesome, friendly, and are always willing to help me if I don't exactly know what I want when I walk in. Every strain they have recommended to me that I have tried has been amazing... my fiance and I even got a chance to meet the owner and he bought us each a pre-roll off his top shelf! I would most definitely send people to check them out if they haven't yet, I am a loyal customer for life now!
We are very happy to hear you had a good experience, we'll be look forward to seeing you again!
I have been coming to this place for a while now. Every Saturday I come for the Shatterday deal. I usually go around happy hour. Last night I went in and try to get my cartridge. Bud tender wouldn't give me the shatterday discount. Just gave me the happy hour discount. Said he couldn't do both discounts. I always get both discounts on Saturday. I wasnt happy at all. Inconsistent. If you can't do both discounts then let your customers know that. If you can, let your bud tenders know. I expect the system thing every week.
Loved cheap prices. And location. Also fact that after months had passed the owner reimbursed me my concentrates and honored the deal. With no questions. After wards i got home and husband told me it was a full gram not half gram.
We are glad you had a good experience and look forward to seeing you again!
Hi, I came in to get Northern Light's, as they were the only ones in Portland. As it was the Solstice, Britt very knowledgeable, and seemed happy when I mentioned it was, made my experience at 1D2 a definite return visit. The type of knowledge where she already had an answer before I finished asking, "Of all the farms you work with which on is your favorite. . ." Thank you again!! Sincerely William C Snider
We are glad you had a good experience and look forward to seeing you again!
My favorite carts were on sale and they were offering a happy hour special. Awesome discount! Friendly and knowledgeable staff.
We are glad you had a good experience and look forward to seeing you again!
Great place, great prices and knowledgeable friendly staff. Only complaint? What the fuck happened to this Leafly menu?!? Lol
Visited with Leafly today & we are Back :)~
please fix your leafly.
Thank you for bringing this concern up with us. We will look into it as soon as possible. One Love!
the guys at 1 draw2 are great,I always get the Blueberry kush and it rocks, everything they have is awesome
Thank you! We look forward to seeing you next time!