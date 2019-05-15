Follow
Preserve Oregon
971-719-2914
Medicine for the Mondays (15% off on cartridges)
Valid 3/18/2019
Sale on cartridges
Terpy Tuesday (15% off all dab-able products)
Valid 3/19/2019
Sale on dab concentrates
Weed on Wednesday
Valid 5/15/2019
Top, mid and value tiers discounted to $8 per gram and $28 1/8ths
Therapy Thursday (10% off on all CBD, topical or tinctures)
Valid 3/21/2019
Sale on Topical, Tincture and CBD products
SUPER SAVINGS SATURDAY! (10% Savinging ON TOP of bulk flower)
Valid 3/23/2019
On any 1/8th or up save an extra 10% off on top of our already discounted bulk flower prices!
On 1/8th or more. Does not apply to $8 grams or $30, $60 and $100 ounces
Member Sunday Funday
Valid 3/31/2019
Membership card holders pick any deal on the board.