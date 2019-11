NicholasNick365 on April 22, 2019

So I consider myself a new regular. I was just in here checking out 1 gram cartridges. Found a good deal on one, so the Bud-Tender has me waiting for almost 20 minutes trying to put the 15% discount on my product and since they couldn't figure it out they said they had to charge me full price. Bad service. Have mw waiting for 20 minutes, ended up missing a meeting, all for nothing. I couldn't afford it and they didn't care. Thanks for nothing Preserve...