Stregone on May 17, 2019

Rooted is a great spot. The product is average, the price is on the low end of average, and the ambiance is fairly typical. What sets Rooted apart is two things: 1) gear and glass; Rooted has an amazing selection of pipes, rigs, gear, and various acutremon. 2) The people; I've been frequenting Rooted for more than two years and I see the same cats almost every time. Turnover being what it is in the cannabis industry, it says a lot about a place that can keep the same, knowledgeable people in place. The shake is the best I've found in Trinidad: lots of tricomes, no stems or sugar leaves, and a wide variety.